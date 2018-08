AAW “Jawbreaker” Results – August 4, 2018 – LaSalle, Illinois

1. DJZ defeated Hakim Zane

2. Scarlett Bordeaux defeated Allie Kat

3. Curt Stallion and Jake Something defeated Sage Cainan and Dante Leon

4. Jim Lynam Memorial Tournament 2018 Qualifying Match

Ace Romero defeated Spyder Nate Webb, Brubaker, Connor Braxton, Bucky Collins, Mike Hartenbower, Kody Rice, and Joe Acer

5. Six-Man Tag Team Match

oVe (Sami Callihan, Dave Crist, and Jake Crist) defeated Stephen Wolf, Paco Gonzalez, and Space Monkey

6. AAW Heritage Championship Match

Trevor Lee (c) defeated Myron Reed

7. Brody King defeated Zachary Wentz

8. AAW Women’s Championship Match

Kimber Lee (c) defeated Jessicka Havok

9. MVP defeated Eddie Kingston

10. AAW Tag Team Championship Match

Besties in the World (Mat Fitchett and Davey Vega) (c) defeated LAX (Santana and Ortiz)

11. AAW Heavyweight Championship Match

ACH (c) defeated Jeff Cobb

(Visited 1 times, 12 visits today)