WWE Raw Live Event Results – August 3, 2018 – Augusta, Georgia

1. WWE Raw Tag Team Championship – Triple Threat Match

The B-Team (c) defeated Baron Corbin and Jinder Mahal (w/Sunil Singh) and Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy

2. WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match

Cedric Alexander (c) defeated Buddy Murphy

3. Mojo Rawley defeated Curt Hawkins

4. Ember Moon and Sasha Banks defeated Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan

5. Bobby Roode defeated Kevin Owens

6. Bobby Lashley defeated Elias

7. Natalya and Ronda Rousey defeated Alexa Bliss and Alicia Fox

8. WWE Intercontinental Championship Match

Dolph Ziggler (c) (w/Drew McIntyre) defeated Seth Rollins

