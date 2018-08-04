WWE Raw Live Event Results – August 3, 2018 – Augusta, Georgia

Aug 4, 2018 - by Michael Riba

1. WWE Raw Tag Team Championship – Triple Threat Match
The B-Team (c) defeated Baron Corbin and Jinder Mahal (w/Sunil Singh) and Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy

2. WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match
Cedric Alexander (c) defeated Buddy Murphy

3. Mojo Rawley defeated Curt Hawkins

4. Ember Moon and Sasha Banks defeated Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan

5. Bobby Roode defeated Kevin Owens

6. Bobby Lashley defeated Elias

7. Natalya and Ronda Rousey defeated Alexa Bliss and Alicia Fox

8. WWE Intercontinental Championship Match
Dolph Ziggler (c) (w/Drew McIntyre) defeated Seth Rollins

2 Responses

  1. Bob says:
    August 4, 2018 at 10:49 am

    Not correct… Mojo defeated No Way Jose.. Curt Hawkins and Ascension lost to chad gable, rhyno, and Heath slater

  2. Sara says:
    August 4, 2018 at 2:11 pm

    Seth Rollins won by disqualification.

