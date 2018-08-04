WWE NXT Live Event Results – August 3, 2018 – Casselberry, Florida

1. Danny Burch defeated Amanpreet Singh

-After the match, Lars Sullivan attacked Singh.

2. Six-Woman Tag Team Match

Dakota Kai, Jessie Elaban, and Kairi Sane defeated Bianca Belair, Lacey Evans, and Vanessa Borne

3. Kona Reeves defeated James Drake

4. Drew Gulak defeated Dan Matha (via Disqualification)

5. Flash Morgan Webster and Raul Mendoza vs. The Mighty (No Contest)

-Lars Sullivan came out and attacked both teams.

6. Six-Man Tag Team Match

EC3 and The Street Profits defeated Marcel Barthel, The Velveteen Dream, and Tony Nese

7. Non-Title Match

Shayna Baszler defeated Nikki Cross

8. NXT North American Championship Match

Adam Cole (c) defeated Kassius Ohno

