President Donald Trump retweets Vince McMahon’s Make-A-Wish kid visit post

As everyone knows, President Donald Trump uses the power of social media, especially Twitter, every day. It’s not often that you get retweeted by the President of the United States to his 53.5 million followers, but Trump last night placed his “stamp of approval” on a tweet by WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon.

WWE hosted Tyler yesterday, a Make-A-Wish kid who was given a tour of the WWE headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut and then surprised with tickets to the Survivor Series for him and his family.

Tyler even met McMahon inside the WWE gym, exchanged a fist bump with the Chairman, and then took McMahon’s seat in his office!

“Grateful for our special #MakeAWish guest at @WWE HQ. Thanks for visiting us, Tyler … and for making yourself comfortable in my chair! See you at #SurvivorSeries,” tweeted McMahon, attaching two photos of Tyler in the gym and sitting in his office with a WWE championship replica on his shoulder. Trump, a WWE Hall of Famer himself, enjoyed the tweet and the President retweeted it to his followers.

The McMahon family and Trump are big friends, with Trump even appointing Linda McMahon as Administrator of the Small Business Administration.

