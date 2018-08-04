Kofi Kingston: “I ended up with the greatest job in the world”

“When you’re a kid, people always tell you you can be whatever you want to be. When you get to be an adult, you want to do something that’s out of the box like being a WWE superstar, everybody either laughs at you or looks at you funny. I always tell people, if you have a dream, you owe it to yourself to at least try it. If it happens, it’s the best thing in the world and nothing can replace it. And if it doesn’t, you can go back to whatever you were doing before. But I ended up with the greatest job in the world.”

source: Orlando Sentinel

(Visited 1 times, 57 visits today)