Johnny Impact: “I plan on staying with Lucha Underground for a while”

John Morrison (aka Johnny Impact / Johnny Mundo) spoke with CBS DC on WWE, Impact getting back on track with a successful PPV, and if there will be a season 5 of Lucha Underground. Here are some of the highlights:

Impact Wrestling turning things around with wrestling fans:

“The secret of having a successful promotion is having an awesome promotion with wrestling matches that people like. That’s what happened at Slammiversary. The crowd was awesome, and they loved the show. Every match was great. Whether the morale in the locker room changed before that or after that is hard to say. It snowballs, and people are feeling good in the locker room, and then Slammiversary happens. People are then feeling good about the pay-per-view and it continues.”

Possibility of returning to WWE:

“WWE is a great company. There is nothing specific on the horizon between me and them right now. I plan on staying with Lucha Underground for a while. As far as do I see anything on the horizon? Who knows. When I left WWE in 2012, I was planning on taking a year off, and now that’s turned into quite a while. But I couldn’t be happier outside of WWE right now, because of places like MLW, Impact Wrestling, Lucha Underground and independent promotions all over the place. There are a lot of really cool places to work outside of WWE, and I’m having a really great time doing that right now.”

If there will be a season 5 of Lucha Underground:

“There’s nothing definitive. The roster of Lucha Underground would definitely be excited about a fifth season. Same thing with the producers and everybody. I know that the network is happy with the show and the ratings its created and the talent. I think it’s just a matter of time.”

