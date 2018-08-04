Drew McIntyre: “It was only when I left I realized what an opportunity I’d let slip away”

Drew McIntyre recently spoke to Sky Sports about how he sees others on the WWE roster who have lost their fire in a similar way to how he did a few years back.

McIntyre on Complacent WWE Superstars

“When I was there (before), I kind of lost my fire and forgot why I was there, I forgot why I was in WWE and it’s embarrassing to think about that,” McIntyre said. “It was only when I left I realized what an opportunity I’d let slip away and I knew I’d never do that again.”

He then spoke about seeing the same attitude in some members of the current roster.

“I see a lot of the same looks in people’s faces and quite frankly it annoys me,” he continued. “I’ve been around the world and there are independent stars and NXT stars waiting to take their slots.”

McIntyre is currently aligned with Dolph Ziggler on the Raw brand.

“I’m back as the wake-up call to everybody to tell them they have to take their opportunity because there are people ready to take their spot.”

