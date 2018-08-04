Details on the Mae Young Classic II tournament
The Second Annual Mae Young Classic is scheduled for tapings at Full Sail University on August 8th and 9th. These are all 32 Women who will be competing at this year classic in alphabetical order.
Aerial Monroe
Allisin Kay
Ashley Rayne (Madison Rayne)
Deonna Purrazzo
Hiroyo Mastumoto
Io Shirai
Isla Dawn
Jessica Elaban
Jinny
Kacy Catanzaro
Kaitlyn
Karen Q
Kavita Devi
Killer Kelly
Lacey Lane
MJ Jenkins
Meiko Satomura
Mercedes Martinez
Mia Yim
Nicole Matthews
Priscilla Kelly
Rachel Evers
Reina Gonzalez
Rhea Ripley
Taynara Conti
Tegan Nox
Toni Storm
Vanessa Kraven
Xia Brookside
Xia Li
Zatara
Zeuxis
This year the finals will take place at the all women’s PPV Evolution where the winner will get a guaranteed WWE contract.
(Pwguru)