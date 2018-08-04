Details on the Mae Young Classic II tournament

The Second Annual Mae Young Classic is scheduled for tapings at Full Sail University on August 8th and 9th. These are all 32 Women who will be competing at this year classic in alphabetical order.

Aerial Monroe

Allisin Kay

Ashley Rayne (Madison Rayne)

Deonna Purrazzo

Hiroyo Mastumoto

Io Shirai

Isla Dawn

Jessica Elaban

Jinny

Kacy Catanzaro

Kaitlyn

Karen Q

Kavita Devi

Killer Kelly

Lacey Lane

MJ Jenkins

Meiko Satomura

Mercedes Martinez

Mia Yim

Nicole Matthews

Priscilla Kelly

Rachel Evers

Reina Gonzalez

Rhea Ripley

Taynara Conti

Tegan Nox

Toni Storm

Vanessa Kraven

Xia Brookside

Xia Li

Zatara

Zeuxis

The Tale Of The Tape

This year the finals will take place at the all women’s PPV Evolution where the winner will get a guaranteed WWE contract.

