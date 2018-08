8/2/18 Impact Wrestling Viewership

Impact Wrestling on POP drew 248,000 viewers this week, a 51,000 decrease from last week’s episode. This was the least-watched episode of Impact so far in 2018 and the lowest amount of viewers since December 7, 2017.

(Ratings credit: Showbuzzdaily.com)

