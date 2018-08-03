Sean Waltman Is Infuriated With How Brian Christopher’s Incarceration Was Handled

Brian Christopher’s death occurred when the former WWE Tag Team Champion was in isolation while incarcerated. Christopher was arrested on July 7th for DUI and evading arrest before his suicide three weeks later. Hardeman County Sheriff John Doolen said that Christopher was placed in “a cell by himself” because of his notoriety, but that he was not on suicide watch because “the Sheriff’s Department had no indication he was suicidal.”

Sean Waltman has dealt with struggles like Christopher’s and addressed his death on X-Pac 12360. The former DX member said Christopher should have never been in an isolated situation for that long.

“I’m really pissed about this, really pissed,” Waltman said. “Because I’ve been in that situation in more than one way. And you don’t take someone that’s not done something violent or isn’t a danger to others. Even then, you don’t put somebody in solitary confinement.

“You don’t put people in solitary confinement for that long that didn’t do s–t and then go, ‘Oh, it wasn’t solitary confinement.’ It’s f–king solitary confinement! I’ve been in it, if you’ve never actually been in it I don’t want to hear it from you at all. It’s torture. It drives you crazy, you don’t have to be suicidal, you become suicidal. You stay in there with no one to talk too staring at the walls for that long.”

Waltman knows what Christopher was going through as he’s hit rock bottom himself. Christopher was in an incredibly vulnerable place at the time of his death, while comparing Grand Master Sexay’s story to his own, Waltman expressed his love for Christopher and spoke about his unique character away from the ring.

“I’ve been there and I’ve hung myself and so I know. I have a pretty good idea of where [Christopher] was and it’s just about the worst place you can ever imagine. Not only are you in the lowest possible place but you die that way. You never come up out of it… I love [Christopher], I was tight with Brian in WWE. He was crazy as f–k no doubt, but if you knew him like I did you would know he’s a real wonderful guy.”

The Tennessee Bureau Of Investigation has launched an investigation into Christopher’s passing, however, Jeff Rosenblum, an attorney with experience in cases where inmates sued prisons for injury or lack of care said the Lawler Family should demand an independent review.

Christopher’s father Jerry Lawler spoke to Memphis’ Fox 13 news’ Zach Crenshaw briefly about the investigation into Christopher’s passing saying, “There may be more to this than meets the eye.” Lawler said he was asked by the TBI not to disclose any information in the case because it is still ongoing.

(Pro Wrestling & MMA World)

