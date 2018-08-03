Paige VanZant: “I’d love to make an appearance in WWE”

Aug 3, 2018

If she’s open to it:

“Yeah, definitely. Even before my career’s over, I’d love to make an appearance in WWE. I love the organization and it’s such a different form of athleticism, I think I’d have a great crossover because of my Dancing With The Stars Experience, and MMA experience, and athletic background. I’m focused right now on just healing my arm, I can’t really do anything until that’s done.”

Who she likes watching:

“I wouldn’t say necessarily there’s a specific person I like watching. I’m really into the WWE Divas, whenever the women are on, I focus on them. I pay attention (to Ronda) as much as I can. I would love to go to the live show,” said VanZant. “I have a lot of things in the works, I’m still building up my career while I can.”

source: Fightful.com

