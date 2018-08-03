Jim Ross praises Slammiversary

“So I’m watching the FITE app, I’m watching Slammiversary, IMPACT Wrestling’s effort from Toronto, their pay-per-view on Sunday was excellent. I really enjoyed the show. And look, it’s gonna have a different texture, it’s gonna have a different tone, a little different taste than a WWE pay-per-view or a Ring Of Honor pay-per-view. Everything’s gonna be a little different to their own taste, their own budgets, and what they can do or can’t do. I really enjoyed the show. My hats off to all the team there at IMPACT Wrestling.”

source: The Ross Report

