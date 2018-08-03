Impact Wrestling Results – August 2, 2018 – Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Aug 3, 2018 - by Michael Riba

1. Allie and Kiera Hogan defeated Su Yung and The Undead Maid of Honor (w/The Undead Bridesmaids)

2. The OGz (Homicide and Hernandez) (w/King) defeated Nathan Stokes and Ray Steel

3. The Desi Hit Squad (Rohit Raju amd Gursinder Singh) (w/Gama Singh) defeated KM and Fallah Bahh

4. IMPACT World Championship Match
Austin Aries (c) defeated Dustin Cameron (w/Anthony Carelli) (via Referee Stoppage)

5. Eli Drake and Trevor Lee (w/Caleb Konley) defeated Joe Hendry and Grado (w/Katarina)

6. Pentagon Jr. and Fenix defeated oVe (Dave Crist and Jake Crist) (w/Sami Callihan)

(Visited 1 times, 9 visits today)

Post Category: News, Results     Tags:

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

8/2/18 Impact conference call with Santana & Ortiz

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal