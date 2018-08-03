Five More Names for the Mae Young Classic
WWE has announced that Zatara, Xia Li, MJ Jenkins, Allysin Kay, and Rachel Evers will participate in the Second Annual Mae Young Classic. With these five women, the field is now at 32. If it is kept at 32 like last year’s tournament, the field is set.
BREAKING: #Zatara, @XiaWWE, @RealMJJenkins_, @Sienna & @RachaelEllering are the latest competitors to join the field in the 2018 @WWE #MaeYoungClassic! https://t.co/lryYuJKSeX
— Mae Young Classic (@MaeYoungClassic) August 3, 2018
Here is the updated field for the tournament:
1. Aerial Monroe
2. Allysin Kay
3. Ashley Rayne
4. Deonna Purrazzo
5. Hiroyo Matsumoto
6. Io Shirai
7. Isla Dawn
8. Jessie Elaban
9. Jinny
10. Kacy Catanzaro
11. Kaitlyn
12. Karen Q
13. Kavita Devi
14. Killer Kelly
15. Lacey Lane
16. Meiko Satomura
17. Mercedes Martinez
18. Mia Yim
19. MJ Jenkins
20. Nicole Matthews
21. Priscilla Kelly
22. Rachel Evers
23. Reina Gonzalez
24. Rhea Ripley
25. Taynara Conti
26. Tegan Nox
27. Toni Storm
28. Vanessa Kraven
29. Xia Brookside
30. Xia Li
31. Zatara
32. Zeuxis