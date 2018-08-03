Five More Names for the Mae Young Classic

WWE has announced that Zatara, Xia Li, MJ Jenkins, Allysin Kay, and Rachel Evers will participate in the Second Annual Mae Young Classic. With these five women, the field is now at 32. If it is kept at 32 like last year’s tournament, the field is set.

Here is the updated field for the tournament:

1. Aerial Monroe

2. Allysin Kay

3. Ashley Rayne

4. Deonna Purrazzo

5. Hiroyo Matsumoto

6. Io Shirai

7. Isla Dawn

8. Jessie Elaban

9. Jinny

10. Kacy Catanzaro

11. Kaitlyn

12. Karen Q

13. Kavita Devi

14. Killer Kelly

15. Lacey Lane

16. Meiko Satomura

17. Mercedes Martinez

18. Mia Yim

19. MJ Jenkins

20. Nicole Matthews

21. Priscilla Kelly

22. Rachel Evers

23. Reina Gonzalez

24. Rhea Ripley

25. Taynara Conti

26. Tegan Nox

27. Toni Storm

28. Vanessa Kraven

29. Xia Brookside

30. Xia Li

31. Zatara

32. Zeuxis

