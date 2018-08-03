In the interview seen below Booker T says he’s cool with Batista now (they had a legendary backstage blowout with each other back in 2006).

Here’s an excerpt:

“You know in professional wrestling, I’m sure in combat sports there’s always gonna be testosterone. Men a lot of times don’t agree with each other and that’s all it was. It was a disagreement. Him and I, we settled our disagreement. If I saw him today, he’d get a big hug and I’d say, ‘What’s going on?’ You know? He’s a man, just like I am.”

credits: Angrymarks.com, Wrestling Inc.

