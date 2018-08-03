AJPW “Summer Explosion 2018 – Day 1 – Jr. Tag Battle of Glory – Yokohama Twilight Blues Vol. 8” Results – August 3, 2018 – Yokohama, Japan

1. Jr. Tag Battle of Glory 2018

Atsushi Maruyama and Masashi Takeda defeated Kaji Tomato and Shiori Asahi

2. Black Menso~re and Black Tiger VII defeated Sweeper (Jake Lee and Keiichi Sato)

3. Jr. Tag Battle of Glory 2018

Koji Iwamoto and TAJIRI defeated Masaaki Mochizuki and Shun Skywalker

4. Suwama defeated Naoya Nomura

5. All Asia Tag Team Championship Prelude

Zeus, Jun Akiyama, Takao Omori, and Gianni Valletta defeated NEXTREAM (Kento Miyahara and Yuma Aoyagi), Yoshitatsu, and Yutaka Yoshie

6. Jr. Tag Battle of Glory 2018

Evolution (Atsushi Aoki and Hikaru Sato) defeated Shuji Kondo and Kotaro Suzuki

—

Jr. Tag Battle of Glory 2018 Standings:

1. Atsushi Maruyama & Masashi Takeda [2]

1. Atsushi Aoki & Hikaru Sato [2]

1. Koji Iwamoto & TAJIRI [2]

4. Black Menso~re & Black Tiger VII [0]

5. Kaji Tomato & Shiori Asahi [0]

5. Masaaki Mochizuki & Shun SKywalker [0]

5. Shuji Kondo & Kotaro Suzuki [0]

(Visited 1 times, 5 visits today)