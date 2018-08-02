WWE officials are not happy about Daniel Bryan not re-signing yet

Daniel Bryan still has not agreed to a new WWE contract as of this week

WWE officials are not happy about Bryan not re-signing yet.

Regarding Bryan’s WWE status, Bryan has been removed from some weekend live events to lighten his schedule, which he had asked for. It appears WWE is working with Bryan to make him happy, as was expected, but he has not re-signed.

Bryan is still being advertised for the November WWE European tour and the big Super Show-Down event from Australia on October 6. Bryan is also listed for SmackDown shows after September 1, including the December 26 live event from Madison Square Garden.

(Pro Wrestling & MMA World)

