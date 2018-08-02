Video from Kane’s Victory Speech, WWE Congratulates Kane, Injury Note, More from Election Win

As noted, Kane won his bid for Mayor of Knox County, Tennessee on Tuesday.

The future-WWE Hall of Famer is set to take office on Saturday, September 1. There’s no word yet on how the new gig will affect his time with WWE but he’s been working a limited schedule for some time now, especially during the campaign.

The Knox County website has updated their election results now that all 89 precincts have reported and Kane won with 66.39%, or 51,804 votes. Kane’s challenger, Democrat Linda Haney, earned 33.61% of the vote, or 26,224 votes.

Kane, who ran as a Republican, gave his victory speech after early voting results were announced but Haney still had not conceded, despite Kane declaring victory due to the large lead in early voting tallies, according to KnoxNews.com.

“We’re not done yet,” Haney said at the time. “And I’m not going to say anything until all the votes are in, and I think that’s a fair way to do it in a democracy.”

The Big Red Machine thanked Haney in his victory speech and asked people to give her a round of applause. Kane told supporters that he was met with “pretty astounding laughter” among the political establishment when he announced his campaign. “That made me want it even more,” he said.

Kane was wearing a walking boot on his foot today and told KnoxNews.com reporter Travis Dorman (@travdorman) that he got tendinitis while door-knocking for the campaign, when asked if the injury was wrestling-related. Kane said this was his “first political injury” when Dorman asked. This is interesting as WWE did the injury angle with Team Hell No at Extreme Rules last month because Kane had been suffering a legitimate injury to his left foot. WWE announced a broken ankle suffered during the Extreme Rules angle but we know that Kane was injured going into the pay-per-view as he was wearing the walking boot earlier in the day before the show started. We don’t know if he really suffered the injury while campaigning but PWInsider reported in mid-July that Kane suffered an injury to his Achille’s tendon on the July 10 SmackDown episode, which was the Extreme Rules go-home show.

It looks like video on Kane’s big win will air on WWE TV soon as the company had a camera man following him throughout the day.

You can see video of Mayor Kane talking to the local NBC affiliate in the video above. Below is WWE’s congratulatory announcement on Kane’s big win along with videos & photos from the victory celebration:

Kane elected Mayor of Knox County, Tenn. According to WATE.com in Knoxville, Kane has been elected Mayor of Knox County, Tenn., tonight, capping a path to office that began over a year ago for the former WWE Champion. Kane came away with a strong political victory following a narrow victory in the primary election two months ago. Congratulations to Kane on his election!

New Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs addresses the crowd at the Crowne Plaza. LIVE BLOG: https://t.co/yzWJJcX2N8 pic.twitter.com/SUeOOOVBM3 — WATE 6 On Your Side (@6News) August 3, 2018

Here’s a clip from his speech. pic.twitter.com/oeA85HefBp — Travis Dorman (@travdorman) August 3, 2018

Glenn Jacobs takes the stage… "somebody told me we were about to do a cage fight" @wvlt pic.twitter.com/PtUkVQ7nox — Brittany Tarwater (@WVLTBrittany) August 3, 2018

Just spoke with Glenn Jacobs, who has a commanding lead in the Knox Co Mayoral race. The one time I am regretting NOT wearing heels! @wvlt pic.twitter.com/VmOdCvdAYW — Brittany Tarwater (@WVLTBrittany) August 3, 2018

Right now: Glenn Jacobs speaking to supporters. Declared Knox County Mayor. pic.twitter.com/XY8NHZl4ga — Kristin Farley (@krisfarley) August 3, 2018

Jacobs celebrating an early projected victory for Knox County Mayor. I’m wishing I had a stool. More on @wbir pic.twitter.com/FUto2f68Q8 — Daniel Sechtin (@DanielWBIR) August 3, 2018

