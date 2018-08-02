Taya Valkyrie Still with Impact Wrestling, Says Lucha Underground is Her Focus

Show: Interactive Wrestling Radio

Guest: Taya Valkyrie

Date: July 28th, 2018

Your Host: James Walsh

Taya Valkyrie joined us live from Comic Con last Friday to discuss Lucha Underground Season 4, Impact Wrestling, and more!

Please visit http://wrestlingepicenter.com/ to listen to/view or download this interview!

TAYA VALKYRIE:

On getting the call that Lucha Underground Season 4 was happening:

“Oh my Gosh! We were just waiting and waiting for that announcement. We were so excited to head back to the Temple and do what we love which is Lucha Libre and to be in that environment. Because, that show is what is special to me and it really creates magic.”

On how much the Believers add to Lucha Underground:

“I think the Believers and the Temple itself are actually characters in the show! (laughs) They influence it so much! They’re there, they’re so loud, and the energy they feed us back when we’re performing is undeniable and cannot be repeated in any other venue as far as I’m concerned. It is just a special place and the fans are so loyal to us. There are fans that have been there since day one and we’re so grateful to have their support and to help spread the word of what is Lucha Underground!”

On getting married to John Morrison/Mundo/Impact:

“Thank you so much! Yes, John and I got married on June 1st in California. It was honestly the best day ever! I wish I could do it over again, and again, and again! (laughs) It was awesome and special. We’re extremely happy!”

On her status with Impact Wrestling:

“I”m still working with Impact. There’s nothing wrong or whatever. It just is the way that it is right now. I look forward to getting back there very shortly and continuing to do some great work with them.”

On the Impact Wrestling Knockouts division right now:

“The female locker room, the Knockouts division, are some of the best female wrestlers I’ve ever encountered. I’m just really honored to be working with them. I’m just doing what I’m doing right now which is promoting Lucha Underground and all the projects I’m involved in. So, don’t you worry! I will be ack in the Impact Zone! (laughs)”

On Lucha working with Impact and the talent exchange in wrestling right now:

“Isn’t that crazy? It is so amazing to be a part of this business right now! It is what it is. We’re all able to… There’s this mentallity where all of these dream matches are able to happen because everyone is working together and not against each other! It has really given us the opportunity to perform in front of different fans. The Lucha Underground fans are completely different than the Impact fans. But, that show at WrestleCon really brought all these people together. We are all wrestling fans! The fact that they follow us to all these different companies is just magical. There are endless possibilities for every single one of us involved!”

On her budding feud with Kobra Moon on Lucha Underground:

“Well, there’s a few confrontations that are going to take place over the next couple of episodes. You’re going to have to wait because you know I can’t spoil anything for anyone! But, lets just say we’re on a killing spree with snakes right now! (laughs)”

On her feud with Rosemary that opened eyes earleir this year:

“Rosemary and I had never actually physically met each other until we faced each other on Impact. She’s such a dynamic character! Her, herself, she just lays it all out there. She’s 100% committed to story telling and really creating magic for the fans. So, my character against her, it really was like fire and ice against each other in a dramatic confrontation. I’ll never forget that! I hope we get to do it again. It was just really, really fun to get to do that with one of the most talented women I’ve ever faced in the ring!”

On the Worldwide Underground invading Impact Wrestling:

“Ah! I think that’s pretty cool. I mean, anything is possible right now! (laughs) The four of us together are pretty unstoppable! It is like a weird chemical reaction happens! I’d be completely open to the idea. Why not?”

On her appearing with Johnny Impact on Impact down the road:

“It will very interesting to see how we would tell that story because I don’t associate with Johnny Impact at all on Impact Wrestling. But, they did aknowledge that Johnny Impact and Taya Valkyrie did get married! So, you never know what could happen!”

(Visited 1 times, 32 visits today)