Tattoo artist reveals an interesting Undertaker story

World-famous tattoo artist Paul Booth told a story to Inked about one time when he was putting some art on The Undertaker and things got a little too real for The Demon Of Death Valley.

“I was at a [tattoo] convention, I would say it was the early 90’s,” Booth said. “I’m tattooing in my hotel room, I was working on The Undertaker, the wrestler actually. We worked up in my room so no one would bother him. My manager came up from the convention floor saying there were some metalhead kids here dying to meet me and they had this special gift for me.

“So they brought them upstairs to the room and they said, ‘yeah we got a head for you.’ I’m like, ‘a head?’ They were like, ‘yeah we were partying in a cemetery the other night after it rained and there was a mudslide and we found a head in the mud and we thought you should have it.’

“I said, ‘oh cool, let’s go get it’ — it’s in the trunk of the car and The Undertaker was kind of freaked out by the whole thing so he didn’t come along but I ran down, because I’m weird and disturbed, so why wouldn’t I?”

Looking at a detached human head in a stranger’s trunk isn’t The Undertaker’s only fear either. He also has a famous phobia of cucumbers which Owen Hart used to employ as a way to rib The Deadman backstage.

Booth went to the kids’ car without The Dead Man and found a box in their trunk with a trash bag inside. He said the head felt like a hardboiled egg’s hard, yet mushy skin through the bag. He didn’t take the head out when he realized it was moving because it was full of maggots. Booth politely declined the gift, but at least he was interested in seeing it, unlike The Undertaker, who decided to take a pass on meeting a decapitated human head.

(Pro Wrestling & MMA World)

