Kane Wins Race for Mayor of Knox County, Tennessee

WWE veteran Glenn “Kane” Jacobs is the new Mayor of Knox County, Tennessee.

As of 9:15pm EST, the Knox County website has 48 of 89 precincts reporting, or 53.93%. Those results have The Big Red Machine winning with 65.13% of the vote, or 38,133 votes. Kane’s challenger, Democrat Linda Haney, currently has 34.87% of the vote, or 20,415 votes. The district has historically voted Republican.

Kane announced his campaign for Mayor back in April 2017 and won the Republican primary back in May of this year.

Below are a few photos of Kane with his team awaiting the election results earlier this evening:

Glenn Jacobs has arrived to his watch party at the crown plaza. @wvlt pic.twitter.com/Z3KtFZoyQa — Carrie Hulsey WVLT (@carriewvlt) August 2, 2018

Knox County mayoral candidate Glenn Jacobs — aka the WWE pro wrestler Kane — is waiting for early voting results. WWE cameramen are here. One said he spent the day with Jacobs, “mostly in the rain.” pic.twitter.com/Yx9ALrcWSt — Travis Dorman (@travdorman) August 3, 2018

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on WWE SummerSlam Main Events, Brock Lesnar’s post-UFC WWE Future Revealed, Must See New Mandy Rose, Spoiler on a Major Push for WWE Mid-Carder, Amazing New Nikki Bella Candids, WWE Star Speaks Out on HHH Changes, Titus O’Neil – Hulk Hogan Rumor, More

(Visited 1 times, 160 visits today)