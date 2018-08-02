Johnny Impact dislocates elbow … during photo shoot!

“Turns out baby oil & parkour don’t mix well!”

Johnny Impact suffered a dislocated elbow while doing a photo shoot for Muscle & Fitness magazine!

The former Lucha Underground champ was doing parkour as photographers snapped away but he soon found out that putting baby oil while practicing parkour is not ideal.

“Parkour & Functional training shoot today for @muscle_and_fitness ended with a dislocated elbow. Turns out baby oil & parkour don’t mix well,” he wrote on an Instagram post along with a photo in hospital.

Johnny Impact returned to Impact Wrestling at the Slammiversary pay-per-view after several months out of action. During his time away, he participated in the upcoming season of Survivor which will air on CBS this Fall.

It’s not known how long Impact will be out due to the elbow injury.

