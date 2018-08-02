Becky Lynch on a possible Women’s Tag Team Division: “I am constantly thinking about it and brainstorming and pitching for it”

Becky Lynch was recently a guest on The Wrestling Compadres Podcast. During her podcast appearance, Becky spoke about the rumored tag team titles that could be coming soon for the WWE Women’s division.

Here is what Becky said on the podcast about what WWE could do to have enough talent for the division (quotes below via Wrestling INC):

“I am constantly thinking about it and brainstorming and pitching for it. Even if I am not involved with it, I still think that it would be a wonderful step in the Women’s progression. When I say involved in it, I say that because I am going after the Women’s championship and that is where I want to be, but in the future that is where I want to be, especially in the future.”

We have all these women in the Mae Young Classic and have so many girls and having such a deep roster. We still have a shallow side – not shallow, but there are a few women on either side of Raw and SmackDown. We probably have like 8-10 on either side, so that is kind of tricky do a tag title and Women’s title, but if we can combine and go through all the different things and connect, not sure if that is possible, but who knows.”

(Pro Wrestling & MMA World)

