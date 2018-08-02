Alicia Fox talks about breaking her tailbone: “It was a really humbling moment”

Aug 2, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck

“It was a really humbling moment. Three months recovery time. I was here for that whole time. The first half was rehab and sitting on a donut. It was interesting though, it was the first time where I could take a moment to step outside of my character. Not that I like, embody Alicia Fox, but when you’re on the road nonstop, performing all the time, you don’t really get to take inventory of your life. As I was looking back at my journey, it was like the volume turned down a bit. Learning how to be Victoria Crawford was a little uncomfortable. I had to learn a routine. A bedtime. Getting up and going for a run. I missed out on developing routines when I was on the road.”

source: voidlive.com

