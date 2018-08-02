8/2/18 Impact conference call with Santana & Ortiz

Your browser does not support the audio element.

The reigning Tag Team Champions, Santana and Ortiz, will be the special guests on the weekly IMPACT Wrestling Media Teleconference on Thursday, August 2.

LAX certainly will have lots to say, starting with the OGz and the whereabouts of the championship belts. The LAX-OGz feud has been very, very personal – and was very, very painful for everyone involved in their Slammiversary match.

Just as important, Santana and Ortiz will address the breaking news that the Dream Tag Team Match has been confirmed for the upcoming Jericho Cruise in October: LAX will tangle with The Young Bucks, Matt and Nick Jackson.

Santana and Ortiz, under the leadership of Konnan, have blossomed into one of the best tag teams of all time, multi-time champions and title-holders for more than 425 days.

Next up for IMPACT Wrestling will be two nights of TV Tapings, August 12-13, at the Rebel Entertainment Complex in Toronto.

