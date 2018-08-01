Viewership up for Monday Night Raw, three month high

Aug 1, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck

This week’s episode of #Raw hit a three-month high in the ratings, while the viewership was up as well. Monday’s episode brought in a 0.99 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.901 million viewers. Those numbers are up 7% and 4% from last week’s 0.92 demo rating and 2.78 million viewers.

The rating was the highest since the April 30th episode had a 1.08 demo rating, while the viewership was the best since the June 18th episode’s 2.903 million.

Raw tied for #1 among cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily, matching VH-1’s Love & Hip-Hop Hollywood (0.99 demo rating, 1.992 million viewers). The hourly numbers were:

8 PM: 0.96 demo rating (2.875 million viewers)

9 PM: 1.02 demo rating (3.012 million viewers)

10 PM: 0.98 demo rating (2.815 million viewers)

