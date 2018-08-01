Updated card for NXT Takeover: Brooklyn IV

Aug 1, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck

WWE has an updated card for NXT Takeover: Brooklyn IV following Wednesday night’s episode. The show takes place on August 18th and airs on WWE Network. The confirmed matches are as follows:

* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Kairi Sane vs. Shayna Baszler

* Tag Team Championship Match: Tyler Bate and Trent Seven vs. Roderick Strong and Kyle O’Reilly

* NXT North American Championship Match: Ricochet vs. Adam Cole

* EC3 vs. The Velveteen Dream

(Visited 1 times, 65 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags:

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

2012 interview: Brian Christopher talks his father, Too Cool, JBL, making music, TNA, WWE, more

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal