Tye Dillinger’s 2011 tweet about rape resurfaces

Aug 1, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck

A tweet from Tye Dillinger in 2011 about rape resurfaced Tuesday on social media and now the wrestler is apologizing to anyone who may have been offended by his words.

The tweet in question was sent to wrestler’s Sienna and Allie — now of Impact fame — saying, “It’s not rape if they’re sleeping.”

Dillinger tweeted an apology Tuesday night stating: “I have no excuse for my old tweets. I was a different person six years ago, and I’m beyond ashamed at what I considered ‘humor’.”

Adding, “I’m so damn embarrassed and I’m truly sorry to anyone I’ve offended.”

Cedric Alexander has yet to comment on the tweet.

(Pwguru)

2 Responses

  1. Pete Haines says:
    August 1, 2018 at 1:27 am

    There is no room for humor of any kind.

  2. Pete Haines says:
    August 1, 2018 at 1:28 am

    I apologize for my comment that I made earlier.

