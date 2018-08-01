Nikki Bella issues statement on the end of her relationship with John Cena

In a statement issued to People.com, former WWE Divas champion Nikki Bella confirmed the rumors that her relationship with John Cena is over for good.

TMZ.COM broke the news earlier that Nikki has decided to move on with her life without John in it and she is house hunting to move out from his property. She had been occupying his house while John was in China filming for the past several months.

“After I called off the engagement, we tried to work on our relationship to get back to where it was, and in order to move forward with our wedding. After much time and soul-searching alone and together, we have decided to officially part ways,” Nikki said. “I had a beautiful and loving 6-year relationship with a wonderful man. I have the utmost respect for John, but I know this is what’s best for me.”

Cena had been trying to win Nikki back after she called off the wedding following his change of heart regarding having kids. He eventually went on television and said that he’s ready to father her kids and marry her but it was a little too late for the leader of the Cenation.

