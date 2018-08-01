Braun Strowman asked about NXT outshining the main roster

Aug 1, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck

(Visited 1 times, 166 visits today)

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags: ,

More from my site

One Response

  1. Ian says:
    August 1, 2018 at 2:49 pm

    He’s delusional if he doesn’t think that NXT performances outshine the main roster. I’m not saying overall talent-wise but the fact that they aren’t held back and allowed to go all out makes their shows constantly better than the main roster. Takeover events have been by far superior in the past couple years than the following PPVs. Their promos also feel more organic and less forced upon them.

    IF the main roster didn’t hold back their talent and they were allowed to talk for themselves they would be better but until that NXT will continue to blow away the main roster in their shows.

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

2012 interview: Brian Christopher talks his father, Too Cool, JBL, making music, TNA, WWE, more

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal