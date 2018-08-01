Braun Strowman asked about NXT outshining the main roster

Aug 1, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck
Post Category: Featured News, News Tags: Braun Strowman, NXT
He’s delusional if he doesn’t think that NXT performances outshine the main roster. I’m not saying overall talent-wise but the fact that they aren’t held back and allowed to go all out makes their shows constantly better than the main roster. Takeover events have been by far superior in the past couple years than the following PPVs. Their promos also feel more organic and less forced upon them.
IF the main roster didn’t hold back their talent and they were allowed to talk for themselves they would be better but until that NXT will continue to blow away the main roster in their shows.
Name (required)
Mail (required)
Website
2012 interview: Brian Christopher talks his father, Too Cool, JBL, making music, TNA, WWE, more
He’s delusional if he doesn’t think that NXT performances outshine the main roster. I’m not saying overall talent-wise but the fact that they aren’t held back and allowed to go all out makes their shows constantly better than the main roster. Takeover events have been by far superior in the past couple years than the following PPVs. Their promos also feel more organic and less forced upon them.
IF the main roster didn’t hold back their talent and they were allowed to talk for themselves they would be better but until that NXT will continue to blow away the main roster in their shows.