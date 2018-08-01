Big E talks about The New Day’s longevity: “We’re always trying to think of what’s next”

“Honestly, one of the biggest things is we’re pretty selfless amongst ourselves. We wanted to make it clear from the beginning there is no leader. Not hogging the spotlight and believing in the group as a whole. With wrestling and entertainment as a whole, there’s always egos and it’s hard to remain humble, remain a group centric. That doesn’t always happen and for us it’s been fairly easy. There’s no bickering. There’s no battling. I’m not saying we don’t have different ideas sometimes. But were always able to discuss it. We’re always trying to think of what’s next. There’s no complacency. There’s no feeling we made it and it’s time to coast. We’re always trying to push for new ideas. Trying to get better in the ring. We fought tooth and nail from the very beginning. We weren’t three guys the office put together. We were three guys on our own, whose career was stalling. We needed to do something and that was what fortified it.”

source: tampabay.com

