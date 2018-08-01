Alexa Bliss comments on Hulk Hogan being brought back to WWE

Aug 1, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck

In an interview with AM 790 The Ticket, Alexa Bliss commented on Hulk Hogan returning to WWE:

“I think it’s great. You know he has built such an empire for himself in WWE and is such an icon in WWE. And, you know, I feel like it’s great that he’s back in WWE family – because that’s what we are, we’re a family.

“Everyone loves everyone, we’re just this big dysfunctional family, so when someone leaves it’s obviously upsetting. But you know, time heals all and people are very happy when people come back and I think with such an icon I think it’s a good thing.”

(Thanks to WrestlingNews.co for the quotes)

One Response

  1. Jack Kelly says:
    August 1, 2018 at 1:51 am

    If someone in my family was a racist I wouldn’t very forgiving. I think it’s a disgrace he’s back. He may have cleared path for wwe and wrestling for the future. But he’s still a racist. Just shows that money means more to hhh and Vince than morals.

