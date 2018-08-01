2K announces a new game mode for WWE 2K19

2K games has announced that they will have a new game mode in WWE 2K19 entitled “Towers Mode.”

It features three new legends such as Eddie Guerrero, Andre The Giant and Vader. In the game mode you can select a WWE Superstar or your MyCareer player to contest against a string of opponents.

Each tower will features unique themes, Superstars, challenges, matches, win conditions and stipulations. WWE 2K19 releases on October 5, 2018. Some information on the new game mode can be found below.

Debuting in WWE 2K19 is a new feature called Towers. In this new mode, players choose WWE Superstars or their MyPLAYERs to compete against a string of WWE Superstar opponents. Each Tower features its own unique theme and is populated by a roster of WWE Superstars across a variety of challenging matches, including different win conditions and fun stipulations.

Opponents

Expect to battle dozens of opponents across the entire WWE roster, from NXT Superstars to current champions … and let’s not forget about the WWE Legends!

Tower Types

There are two types of Towers in WWE 2K19 that play differently from one another:

Gauntlet – In a Gauntlet Tower, players need to complete the Gauntlet entirely in one session. Quitting early or losing a match resets progress back to zero;

Steps – In a Steps Tower, players climb their way through a Tower – one match at a time and at their own pace.

Tower Goals

Some Towers feature their own set of goals, including such challenges as reaching a specific score and simply reaching the end of tower.

Stipulations

Some matches add an extra layer of depth in the form of Player and Opponent Buffs. A few examples include starting a match with a finisher or an event starting with health in the red.

Match Types

Towers Mode features many different match types. While there are plenty of normal one-on-one matches, there can be plenty of surprises from match to match. Here are a few match types that players will come across: Steel Cage, Table, Submission, Iron Man, Falls Count Anywhere and more!

(Pwguru)

(Visited 1 times, 106 visits today)