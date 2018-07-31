WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – July 30, 2018 – Fort Myers, Florida

1. WWE United States Championship – Triple Threat Match

Shinsuke Nakamura (c) defeated Jeff Hardy and Randy Orton

2. Sin Cara defeated Tye Dillinger

3. Asuka and Becky Lynch defeated Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville

4. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship – Triple Threat Match

The Bludgeon Brothers (c) defeated Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson and The Usos

5. Mixed Tag Team Match

Rusev and Lana defeated Andrade “Cien” Almas and Zelina Vega

6. Big E and Kofi Kingston (w/Xavier Woods) defeated Cesaro and Sheamus

7. R-Truth defeated Shelton Benjamin

8. WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship Match

Carmella (c) defeated Naomi

9. WWE Championship Match

AJ Styles (c) defeated Samoa Joe

