What you didn’t see on Raw last night

– Last night’s WWE Main Event results are as follows: Zack Ryder defeated Mike Kanellis, while Tyler Breeze defeated Curt Hawkins.

– Baron Corbin called out Roman Reigns after Raw went off the air, but Finn Balor came out instead. Drew McIntyre & Dolph Ziggler came out, but Seth Rollins ran out to even the odds and they took out the heels

(source: Wrestling Inc.)

