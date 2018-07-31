Rumor: WWE offered Tommy Dreamer a lot of money to close down his promotion

In the past, Tommy Dreamer has stated that WWE wanted him to close House of Hardcore, according to a source:

“So Tommy Dreamer was offered in the ballpark of $1 million to close House of Hardcore. I think that’s big news because what we’re seeing is a trend of WWE eliminating competition.”

Source: Brad Shepard / SportsKeeda

