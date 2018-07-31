Rumor: WWE offered Tommy Dreamer a lot of money to close down his promotion
In the past, Tommy Dreamer has stated that WWE wanted him to close House of Hardcore, according to a source:
“So Tommy Dreamer was offered in the ballpark of $1 million to close House of Hardcore. I think that’s big news because what we’re seeing is a trend of WWE eliminating competition.”
Source: Brad Shepard / SportsKeeda
I knew it. I hope Tommy doesn’t give in and take Vince’s offer. He’s been doing great as a promoter. Don’t let Vince win and turn American pro wrestling into a monopoly.
For the record though wasn’t that also when they were looking for roster padding at the start of the brand split? Then it was the implication they offered Tommy a regular contract plus that huge bonus for ending House of Hardcore instead of turning the reigns over to someone else?
Or did WWE make another offer since then?
I just don’t get WWE. What made them popular and made them get to their peek in popularity, was competition from WCW. Why are they so scared of other companies? Is it because they are putting on far more entertaining shows than WWE is these days?