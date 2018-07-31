Ronda Rousey to wrestle Alicia Fox on Raw next week

Ronda Rousey will be making her Monday Night Raw in-ring debut next week as she faces Alicia Fox.

Fox prevented Rousey from locking the armbar on Alexa Bliss last night following her match against Natalya which included interference from the Raw Women’s champion. Rousey took down Fox for her trouble and then it was announced that Rousey and Fox would wrestle each other next week.

This will be Rousey’s third televised match in a WWE ring after her two impressive pay-per-view outings earlier this year at WrestleMania and Money In The Bank.

The UFC Hall of Famer will take on Alexa Bliss at SummerSlam for the Raw Women’s title in Brooklyn, New York.

