Lawler on his son’s death: “There may be more to this than meets the eye”

Source: AJC.com

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, he was found hanging in his cell and never recovered after being rushed to Regional One.

Jerry Lawler spoke only briefly of the investigation, saying, “There may be more to this than meets the eye.”

The TBI called him this morning and asked him not to comment further until their investigation is complete.

