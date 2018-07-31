Jericho on Reigns: “Roman is a tremendous worker”

“I’ve worked with Roman Reigns in 2017, I don’t know, two dozen times. I had so much fun working with him in every single aspect and I’d say in those two dozen times there were only two or three times where he wasn’t the super over babyface. You just have to know what to do. You have to know how to live in that moment. Just be a piece of s–t, man! It’s really easy to do if you know how to tap into it and Roman is a tremendous worker. He’s fun to work with. So, once again, heel/babyface, all I know is that it’s the proverbial thing where if you show up at the arena, and you look at the card on the wall, and you see, ‘Okay, Jericho versus Roman Reigns’, I’m like, ‘Okay, I’m done. See you in two hours. Let’s just go out there and have fun.’ You don’t have to sit there. You don’t have to worry. You don’t have to go over a bunch of s–t. You just go in there and just work.”

source: The Jim Ross Report

