Funeral service information for Brian Christopher Lawler

Funeral service for Brian Christopher Lawler will be held this coming Friday at Hope Church Memphis on Walnut Grove.

Visitation will commence at Noon and the service will begin at 2PM. A lot of people are expected to attend the funeral service considering the popularity of his father, WWE Hall of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler. The church can hold over 7,000 people.

Jerry said that the family has been overwhelmed with the thousands of messages received from family, friends, and fans and they are very appreciative of the support.

(Visited 1 times, 142 visits today)