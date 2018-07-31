Charlotte Flair Returns to Action and Earns a WWE SummerSlam Title Shot (Videos, Photos)

Charlotte Flair made her WWE TV return on tonight’s SmackDown from Tampa, her first action since the Money In the Bank pay-per-view in June. Flair was forced to take time away from the ring after having surgery to repair a ruptured breast implant.

Flair returned early in the show to save Becky Lynch from a beatdown by SmackDown Women’s Champion Carmella. SmackDown General Manager Paige then made Flair vs. Carmella as the non-title main event with Flair earning a spot in the SummerSlam title match with Becky if she got the win. Flair won that match and Carmella will now defend her title in a Triple Threat at SummerSlam.

WWE SummerSlam takes place on August 19th from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Below is the updated confirmed card coming out of tonight’s SmackDown along with photos & videos of Flair’s return:

WWE Title Match

Samoa Joe vs. AJ Styles

WWE Universal Title Match

Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar

RAW Women’s Title Match

Ronda Rousey vs. Alexa Bliss

Triple Threat for the SmackDown Women’s Title

Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch vs. Carmella

WWE Intercontinental Title Match

Seth Rollins vs. Dolph Ziggler

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match

Drew Gulak vs. Cedric Alexander

SmackDown Tag Team Title Match

TBD (The Bar or The New Day) vs. The Bludgeon Brothers

Braun Strowman vs. Kevin Owens

Braun’s Money In the Bank briefcase will be on the line.

