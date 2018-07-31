Alexa Bliss on Vince: “He’s so sweet”

“I was coloring my hair extensions. My hair was out of my head, I’m painting it on a table and he was walking out of a meeting, I was on the main roster. I’m dying my hair because my hair is really short, whatever. I was dying my hair extensions and I’m painting them pink, right? Vince walks up and I’m like, ‘Oh, hello.’ He was so nice about it, he was like, ‘do you think I need some?’ and he pointed at his hair for pink hair… ‘Ah, no you look great,’ and I keep painting them and he’s like, ‘Ha – great!’ Then he just walks away and I was like, ‘Oh god.’ He’s so sweet. He’s business, he’s straight business, but he always has his moments that he just makes you laugh and that was my first time meeting him. He just looked at me like first off, what are you doing? I was like, ‘hi I’m painting my hair,’ and he was like, ‘do I need some?’ I was like, ‘oh gosh, okay.'”

source: Miami’s AM 790 The Ticket

(Visited 1 times, 178 visits today)