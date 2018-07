Abyss: “I will continue my roles as an agent, a producer and a talent”

“It’s going to be both. I will continue my roles as an agent, a producer and a talent as well. You’ll still see some of Abyss, and maybe his esteemed brother Joseph Park, but my duties will also be heavily involved backstage agenting, producing and helping the young talent out. I am really excited about that.”

source: WZ Radio

