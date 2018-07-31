7/31/18 WWE 205 Live Coverage

205 Live opens with a recap of last week’s Fatal Four-Way Match, which was won by Drew Gulak. In the process, Gulak became the number one contender for the WWE Cruiserweight Championship. The opening credits roll and then Nigel McGuinness, Percy Watson, and Vic Joseph welcome us to the show. We see that Cedric Alexander will take on The Brian Kendrick tonight, and Alexander will have a contract signing with Drew Gulak.

Match #1 – Singles Match: Kalisto vs. Tony Nese

They lock up and Nese tosses Kalisto into the corner. Nese grinds his forearm into Kalisto’s face, but Kalisto turns it around and connects with a few quick kicks to Nese. Kalisto runs the ropes, but Nese counters and slams him down to the mat. Nese tosses Kalisto to the floor and continues the attack. Nese tosses Kalisto back into the ring and slams him into the corner. Kalisto comes back with an elbow shot and goes for a cross-body, but Nese catches him and delivers a back-breaker. Nese hangs Kalisto in the Tree of Woe and stomps away on him. Nese applies a modified body scissors down on the mat, but Kalisto comes back with a shot to the ribs. Nese comes back with a rib shot of his own and goes for the cover, but Kalisto kicks out at two. Nese goes back to the body scissors and then slams him to the mat.

Kalisto comes back with a quick kick to Nese’s face and then connects with a cross-body. Kalisto goes for the cover, but Nese kicks out at two. Kalisto goes for the basement-rana, but Nese stops him and delivers a gut-buster. Nese goes for the cover, but Kalisto kicks out at two. Nese goes for a suplex, but Kalisto rolls through and gets a two count. Kalisto delivers a spike hurricanrana and goes for another cover, but Nese kicks out again. Kalisto goes for Solida Del Sol, but Nese counters and power bombs Kalisto into the corner. Nese goes for the cover, but Kalisto kicks out at two. Nese picks up Kalisto, but Kalisto counters with Solida Del Sol and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Kalisto.

-After the match, Buddy Murphy stops Kalisto on the entrance ramp. Murphy slams him against the ring and then goes for a power slam, but Lince Dorado runs out and kicks Murphy’s leg out from under him. Kalisto and Dorado stand tall and walk up the ramp as Murphy and Nese look on.

We take a look back to earlier today and see the contract signing between Cedric Alexander and Drew Gulak. Gulak begins to talk, but Alexander takes the contract and signs it and tells Gulak they don’t have time to talk. Gulak says he only wants to congratulate Alexander on being undefeated in 2018, but there is an asterisk. Gulak says when Alexander is not defending the title, he is in the back relaxing as all of his competitors are fighting. Gulak says Alexander will be known as the Brock Lesnar of 205 Live for never defending his title. Gulak signs the contract and Alexander says Gulak’s boy, The Brian Kendrick, is in for a world of hurt tonight.

Lio Rush comes to the ring. He says a lot of people are upset that he didn’t give Akira Tozawa a rematch. He says he is a hot commodity and everyone wants a piece of the Man of the Hour. He says he was tempted to give Tozawa a rematch, but he went out and found somebody who is way more qualified to face him and points to the guy in the ring.

Match #2 – Singles Match: Lio Rush vs. Ricky Martinez

Rush takes Martinez to the corner, but Martinez takes control. Rush quickly comes back with a few kicks and an enzuiguri. Rush sends Martinez to the floor and takes him out with a suicide dive. Rush tosses Martinez back into the ring and delivers a spin kick to the face. Rush delivers the Final Hour and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Lio Rush.

-After the match, Tozawa’s music hits and he comes to the ring. Rush backs out of the ring and Tozawa stares him down as he backs up the ramp.

We see Drew Gulak and The Brian Kendrick backstage, as well as Cedric Alexander, as the latter two are warming up for their match, which is up next.

Match #3 – Singles Match: The Brian Kendrick vs. Cedric Alexander

Alexander takes Kendrick to the mat and goes for an ankle bar, but Kendrick gets free and takes Alexander to the mat himself. Alexander gets free and a stalemate ensues. Kendrick comes back with a side headlock, but Alexander gets free and goes for am arm-bar. Kendrick backs into the ropes and Alexander drops him to the mat. Kendrick comes back with a side-headlock, but Alexander counters with a strike. Alexander backs Kendrick into the corner and then delivers a few chops. Alexander tosses Kendrick to the floor and goes for a suicide dive, but Kendrick goes under the ring. Alexander goes after Kendrick, but Kendrick pulls him into the apron. Kendrick slams Alexander into the steps and then back into the ring. Kendrick goes for the cover, but Alexander kicks out at two. Kendrick kicks Alexander in the ribs as Drew Gulak joins the announce team at ringside.

Kendrick slams Alexander to the mat and goes for the cover, but Alexander kicks out at two. Kendrick sends Alexander to the corner and charges, but Alexander dodges and takes Kendrick down to the mat. Kendrick rolls to the outside, but Alexander connects with a suicide dive. Alexander tosses Kendrick back into the ring and spears Kendrick in the corner. Alexander connects with a kick to the head and then a diving clothesline. Alexander goes for the cover, but Kendrick kicks out at two. Alexander goes for the Lumbar Check, but Kendrick holds onto the ropes. Alexander connects with an elbow shot and then the Neuralizer. Kendrick rolls to the apron and then pulls Alexander out to the floor. Alexander comes back with a kick to the face and then comes off the ropes, but Kendrick catches him with the Captain’s Hook. Alexander makes it to the ropes to break the hold.

Kendrick goes for the Captain’s Hook again, but Alexander counters and slams Kendrick down to the mat. Alexander goes for the cover, but Kendrick kicks out at two. Alexander delivers a few uppercuts and goes for a third, but Kendrick counters with a roll-up for two. Kendrick goes for Sliced Bread #2, but Alexander counters with the Lumbar Check and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Cedric Alexander.

-After the match, Gulak gets on the apron and Alexander invites him into the ring. Gentleman Jack Gallagher appears behind Alexander and delivers a headbutt. Gulak gets into the ring, but Drake Maverick rushes the ring with a bunch of referees. Maverick tells Gulak he loses his title match if he touches Alexander, and Gulak leaves the ring with Kendrick and Gallagher.

