WWE NXT Live Event Results – July 29, 2018 – Phoenix, Arizona

-The show opened with a ten-bell salute for Nikolai Volkoff and Brian Christopher.

1. EC3 defeated Kassius Ohno

2. Jessie Elaban defeated Vanessa Borne

3. Kona Reeves defeated Brennan Williams

4. NXT Tag Team Championship Match

Kyle O’Reilly and Roderick Strong (c) defeated Heavy Machinery

5. Johnny Gargano defeated Lars Sullivan (via Disqualification)

6. Candice LeRae and Kairi Sane defeated Shayna Baszler and Taynara Conti

7. NXT North American Championship Match

Adam Cole (c) defeated Tyler Breeze

8. NXT Championship Match

Tommaso Ciampa (c) defeated The Velveteen Dream

