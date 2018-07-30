Three Additional Mae Young Classic Participants Revealed

Jul 30, 2018 - by Michael Riba

WWE has announced that Ashley (Madison) Rayne, Priscilla Kelly, and Xia Brookside will participate in the Second Annual Mae Young Classic.

Here is the current field for the tournament:
1. Ashley Rayne
2. Deonna Purrazzo
3. Io Shirai
4. Isla Dawn
5. Jessie Elaban
6. Jinny
7. Kacy Catanzaro
8. Kaitlyn
9. Karen Q
10. Kavita Devi
11. Killer Kelly
12. Lacey Lane
13. Meiko Satomura
14. Mercedes Martinez
15. Mia Yim
16. Nicole Matthews
17. Priscilla Kelly
18. Reina Gonzalez
19. Rhea Ripley
20. Taynara Conti
21. Tegan Nox
22. Toni Storm
23. Xia Brookside
24. Zeuxis

One Response

  1. stezton says:
    July 30, 2018 at 3:10 pm

    Kudos to Madison! Nice to see her getting some recognition from WWE.

