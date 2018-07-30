Three Additional Mae Young Classic Participants Revealed

WWE has announced that Ashley (Madison) Rayne, Priscilla Kelly, and Xia Brookside will participate in the Second Annual Mae Young Classic.

Here is the current field for the tournament:

1. Ashley Rayne

2. Deonna Purrazzo

3. Io Shirai

4. Isla Dawn

5. Jessie Elaban

6. Jinny

7. Kacy Catanzaro

8. Kaitlyn

9. Karen Q

10. Kavita Devi

11. Killer Kelly

12. Lacey Lane

13. Meiko Satomura

14. Mercedes Martinez

15. Mia Yim

16. Nicole Matthews

17. Priscilla Kelly

18. Reina Gonzalez

19. Rhea Ripley

20. Taynara Conti

21. Tegan Nox

22. Toni Storm

23. Xia Brookside

24. Zeuxis

