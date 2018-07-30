Source: “The Rock wants to wrestle at WrestleMania”

“The Rock wants to wrestle at WrestleMania. You know WWE wanted him last year. He was originally in the Kurt Angle position, he had filming stuff. If there’s a movie project or something The Rock has to film at that time or a week later or something it makes it difficult because of the injury risk. If he doesn’t have anything much going on I would think that he would. My impression is that he wants to wrestle, you know The Rock loves wrestling. If there’s no movie project on the table that he wants to do and he wants to do WrestleMania I’m sure Vince isn’t gonna go, ‘hey we don’t need you, we don’t want you. Especially WWE is trying to break into China because The Rock’s movies are doing just giant business in China. Even if they weren’t doing well in China he’s The Rock and he’s one of the biggest movie stars in the world, some say he’s the biggest, I don’t know if he’s the biggest, but he’s up there. Time will tell, it’s up to offers and schedules, you know? It’s not like WrestleMania is going to be the number one thing but I think at 46, he’ll almost be 47 next year, I think in The Rock’s mind he’s probably going, ‘if I’m gonna do another match next year might be a good time.’ Because do you really want to do it at 48, 49? Maybe, but I know he doesn’t want to go in there when he doesn’t have his speed anymore and when he’s not as good as he once was.”

source: Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio

