New Jack continued his rant against the Lawlers
After New Jack posted the following…
he continued to rant on Twitter…
Now I have pissed off some of you fucks because I mentioned Jerry Lawler.I have been called a lot of names,but I have never been called a child molester Jerry Lawler
— @theOnlyNewjack (@newjackuncut187) July 30, 2018
Fuck Brian Christopher,fuck Jerry Lawler and fuck every one of you fans who like those two cocksuckers…I don’t give a fuck about none of you muthafuckas
— @theOnlyNewjack (@newjackuncut187) July 30, 2018
Google me and you will see years of shit that I have done and google you and you will come up with a recipe on how to make brownies… muthafuckas my wife is even on Wikipedia…so fuck all of you Fuckn haters
— @theOnlyNewjack (@newjackuncut187) July 30, 2018
I didn’t know Brian Christopher. So I’m not going to act like his death had any impact on my life. But even if I had known him and like New Jack, didn’t like him, I think I’d have enough common decency to say nothing instead of going off and looking like an immature fool.
Joseph, I tried your brownies. Better hang on to that recipe!