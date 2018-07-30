Mark Henry: “I hope in all the worlds of worlds that WWE reaches out to Gail Kim”

Mark Henry proposed WWE open their doors for women’s wrestling from any pro wrestling company from around the globe.

Evolution should be a celebration of women’s wrestling and something wrestlers from other companies could take back to their home promotion and be proud to have been a part of.

“I hope in all the worlds of worlds that WWE reaches out to Gail Kim,” Henry said. “She’s one of my favorites and I’m not just saying that because we’re friends. I’m saying that from a professional talent standpoint. There’s very few women that have put the psychology into their matches and the storytelling that Gail has.

“You know I just really, really hope that there are people outside of the other companies that can respect what WWE is enough to say, ‘we want our women’s champion to be involved in something like that.’

Because it means a lot to the world of women’s wrestling, not just WWE. You know the Tessa Blanchards of the world. There are several high-level female wrestlers in the world. I hope Jazz is able to come back and experience this and people that have opened the doors and paved the way for that to happen.

“I think it should be cross-branded. I think all women should be included and not just WWE because I think it would make more impact for people to go back to their specific places in the world of women’s wrestling knowing that they were a part of a movement of something that was bigger than wrestling. I think that’s what’s going to happen, it’s gonna be bigger than wrestling.”

(Pro Wrestling & MMA World)

