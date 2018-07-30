LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE RAW 7/30

– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up with a graphic in memory of WWE Hall of Famer Nikolai Volkoff. They show a graphic in memory of WWE Tag Team Champion Brian Christopher Lawler next.

– We get a video package with highlights from last week’s main event between Roman Reigns and Bobby Lashley. The crowd pops as we see Paul Heyman and WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar backstage at the American Airlines Arena in Miami.

– We go right to the ring and out comes #1 contender Roman Reigns. JoJo does the introduction as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined by Corey Graves and Jonathan Coachman.

Reigns enters the ring and the heat picks up. Reigns says he has to give out a special shout-out to Miami because their energy is always high. He gives Bobby Lashley a shout-out for last week and says he actually respects Bob, which is more than he can say for that fool Brock Lesnar. Reigns goes on about how Lesnar has more time to show up in UFC, to talk trash to Daniel Cormier, than he does WWE. He says Lesnar is here tonight but he will not come out in Reigns’ yard and talk trash in his face like he did at UFC. Paul Heyman interrupts as he comes out to the stage with a mic. Heyman addresses ladies, gentleman and Reigns, and introduces himself.

Heyman says his client has sent him to congratulate Reigns for last week’s win to become the new #1 contender. Heyman goes on about the definition of insanity – doing the same thing over and expecting a different result. Heyman says Reigns should be in a padded cell, not in the main event of SummerSlam. Heyman has a spoiler, not a prediction – Lesnar will beat The Big Dog at SummerSlam and then go to UFC to become a two-sport champion. Reigns tells Heyman to just shut up because we’re here to see Lesnar, not hear what Heyman has to say. Reigns tells Heyman to bring him out. Heyman announces that his client is here but he will come out here when he feels like it and only if he feels like coming out. Fans boo. Heyman tells Reigns not to worry because at SummerSlam Lesnar will… Reigns interrupts and wonders if Lesnar will even show up to SummerSlam. Reigns says if Lesnar does show up in Brooklyn, he’s going to send him back to the UFC but he’s not going back as The Beast, he’s going back as Roman Reigns’ bitch. Heyman looks on angry as Reigns drops the mic and fans pop. Heyman returns to the back as Reigns’ music hits.

– We see Seth Rollins backstage warming up for tonight’s match with Drew McIntyre. We also see Ronda Rousey backstage talking to Natalya. It will be Natalya vs. Alicia Fox later tonight with Rousey and RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss in their corners.

Finn Balor vs. Baron Corbin

We go to the ring and out comes Finn Balor for tonight’s opening match. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Brock Lesnar is backstage reading a magazine. Paul Heyman walks in and asks if he just saw what happened. Lesnar asks why would he be watching the show, he doesn’t watch the show. Heyman says Lesnar needs to see what Roman Reigns said about him. Heyman pulls out his phone to show Lesnar but Lesnar throws the phone into the wall and sits back down. We go back to the ring and Constable Baron Corbin makes his way out.

The bell rings and they go at it, going to the corner. Balor gets sent to the floor but he runs right back in for some brawling. Corbin sends Balor right back to the floor but he runs back in and throws forearms. Balor keeps Corbin with a side headlock now. Corbin fights out and drops Balor with an elbow to the jaw. Balor’s lip is busted open it appears. Corbin takes Balor to the corner and places him on the top turnbuckle. Corbin rocks Balor but he fights back. Balor with a missile dropkick, sending Corbin out to the floor for a breather. Balor runs around the ring and drops Corbin with a forearm.

Balor brings it back into the ring but Corbin keeps looking for the comeback. Corbin decks Balor while he’s on the apron now. Corbin knocks Balor to the floor with a huge clothesline. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Corbin has turned it around. Corbin keeps Balor grounded in the middle of the ring now. Corbin floors Balor with another big clothesline for a 2 count. Corbin keeps Balor grounded again now. Balor gets an opening and nails a dropkick, sending Corbin back out of the ring. Balor comes over to the ropes but Corbin decks him and drops him on the apron. Fans boo as Corbin stays out for the breather. Corbin returns to the ring and taunts Balor while he’s down.

Balor counters and stomps Corbin. Balor takes Corbin to the corner for big strikes. Corbin overpowers again but Balor counters. Balor runs into a big boot. Balor comes right back with an enziguri, sending Corbin back to the floor. Balor runs the ropes and nails a huge dive, taking Corbin down on the floor. We go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Corbin has Balor down in the middle of the ring. Balor looks to make a comeback now. Corbin blocks the Slingblade. Balor runs the ropes and blocks a chokeslam. Balor drops Corbin for a 2 count. Balor with a Slingblade now. Balor charges but Corbin chokeslams him into the backbreaker for a close 2 count.

Corbin shuts Balor’s comeback again but Balor drops him in the corner. Balor goes to the top for Coup de Grace but has to land on his feet as Corbin moves. Corbin nails a Deep Six for another close 2 count. Corbin with splashes in the corner. Balor with a dropkick as he gets ready for another big shot on the floor. Balor charges and sends Corbin into the barrier. Balor brings it back into the ring and dropkicks Corbin into the corner. Balor goes to the top for Coup de Grace but Corbin moves out of the way. Corbin catches Balor with End of Days for the pin.

Winner: Baron Corbin

– After the match, Corbin stands tall as we go to replays. Corbin leaves up the ramp but stops and looks back at Balor. Corbin enters the ring to attack but Balor tries to fight. Corbin sends Balor out to the floor and works him over against the barrier as fans boo. Corbin raises his arms in the air and smiles, heading to the back as officials check on Balor.

– Paul Heyman is backstage telling a staffer to find him a new phone. RAW General Manager Kurt Angle walks up and asks what’s this about Brock Lesnar not appearing, he must appear as he’s contractually obligated. Heyman says his client fulfilled his obligations when he entered the arena. Heyman says this isn’t his problem, it’s Angle’s problem and if he wants to talk more about it, go to Lesnar’s locker room. Angle says no, this is Heyman’s problem, not his. Angle threatens to terminate Heyman’s contract if Lesnar doesn’t come to the ring tonight. Really? Really. Are you serious? I’m dead serious. Heyman huffs & puffs while walking away.

– Still to come, a look back at last week’s Evolution announcement. We go to commercial.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on WWE SummerSlam Main Events, Brock Lesnar’s post-UFC WWE Future Revealed, Must See New Mandy Rose, Spoiler on a Major Push for WWE Mid-Carder, Amazing New Nikki Bella Candids, WWE Star Speaks Out on HHH Changes, Titus O’Neil – Hulk Hogan Rumor, More

(Visited 1 times, 195 visits today)